Government insurance company expands lease at Desert Ridge Corporate Center

Government Employees Insurance Co. or GEICO has renewed and expanded their office lease — which is a full-service lease that will run for more than five years — to 5,402-square-foot at Desert Ridge Corporate Center, 20860 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.
Lee & Associates brokers Craig Coppola, Andrew Cheney, Bill Blake, Colton Trauter and Gregg Kafka represented the lessor, Regent Properties while Andrew Medley and Chris Corney of JLL represented GEICO.
“GEICO has been at the property for over five years and we are very proud they continue to make Desert Ridge Corporate Center their home for many years to come,” Mr. Kafka said in a prepared statement.
Built in 2005, Desert Ridge Corporate Center is a Class A office property. It is just off the Loop 101 on Tatum Boulevard across the street from the Desert Ridge Marketplace.
The marketplace features numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues.
