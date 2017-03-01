Green Building Lecture Series to discuss water efficiency

Green Building Lecture Series will host a lecture titled Doing Better with Less: Water Efficient Products and Treatment Alternatives Thursday, March 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Granite Reef Senior Center at 1700 N. Granite Reef Road.
The city launched this lecture series to discuss topics such as rooftop solar, green home renovations, toxicity in the home and workplace, edible landscapes and waters resources, among others, according to a press release.
This lecture will feature two speakers to discuss ways to improve household water efficiency and water-conserving products.
Speakers will also discuss alternative treatment systems and salt-free water conditioning technologies, a release states.
Dr. Peter Fox, a senior sustainability scientist, and Elisa Klein, a water conservation coordinator for Scottsdale, both will speak at the event.
Dr. Fox’s professional interests are primarily in water reuse, biological treatment processes and combined biological/adsorptive systems. He has recently been expanding his expertise on sustainable water systems to include desalination.
He is a member of the American Water Works Association, Association of Environmental Engineering Professors, American Society of Civil Engineers, Arizona Water Pollution Control Association, International Association of Water Quality and the Water Environment Federation.
Dr. Fox is an associate editor of the American Society of Civil Engineering Journal of Environmental Engineering. He was awarded the Quentin Mees Research Awards from the Arizona Water Pollution Control Association four times.
Ms. Klein has a Bachelor of Science in both Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Minnesota – Moorhead.
She has over 29 years’ experience in environmental work; over 18 of those years working in Scottsdale Water’s Conservation Office.
She is a certified water efficiency professional, certified desert landscaper, has completed the Smartscape Program For Landscape Professionals, and was a certified auditor with the Irrigation Association.
The lectures are free and are the first Thursday of each month (excluding January) from October 2016 through June 2017.
