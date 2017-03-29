Green Building Lecture to discuss air ventilation

The city of Scottsdale is continuing its Green Building Lecture series with the presentation of “Guaranteed Fresh Air: How to Get and Keep it Indoors” Thursday, April 6 at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road.
This lecture will focus on the importance of ventilation on health, practical strategies and applications, according to a press release.
The free event begins at 6:30 with a demonstration of outside fresh air ventilation products followed by the presentation at 7 p.m.
Kimberly Llewellyn, a performance construction manager for Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Cooling and Heating, will speak at the event, a release states.
Ms. Llewellyn has worked in environmental engineering since 2010 and has used that background in the construction industry. During that time, she has worked as a designer and educator on healthy, integrated mechanical system design.
The purpose of the lecture is to provide participants a solution of to getting fresh, outdoor air when buildings have better insulation, windows and sealing which creates a tighter air sealed building.
That solution the lecture will discus is correct ventilation by choosing a good system design based on building size, air distribution and budget. The lecture will also discuss the industry trends, latest energy codes and indoor air quality standards.
