HomeSmart CEO Matt Widdos named to SP 200 list

HomeSmart International announced Chief Executive Officer and Founder Matt Widdows has been named to the 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most influential leaders in real estate.
Mr. Widdows, who has been named to the list for several consecutive years, increased his ranking by four spots to come in at a strong No. 25 for this year, according to a press release.
Mr. Widdows’ 2017 ranking on the list also makes him the highest-ranking leader included in the list from Arizona.
“I’m honored to be in good company with such esteemed individuals on the well-respected SP 200 for another year,” said Mr. Widdows in the press release. “My inclusion in this prestigious annual ranking is thanks, in large part, to the teams of dedicated staff, brokers and agents that support my companies and me daily.”
In addition to Mr. Widdows’ high ranking on the 2017 SP 200, the company’s president and Chief Operating Officer, Ashley Bowers, was also named to the SP 200 Trendsetters list for the first time.
Ms. Bowers has quickly made a name for herself in the real estate industry since joining HomeSmart International in 2013.
“It’s always humbling to be included in a list like the SP 200 and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a fantastic team and for a visionary leader like [Widdows],” said Ms. Bowers in the press release.
The SP 200 annually ranks the top “Power Players” in the residential real estate industry and publishes 10 categories covering Corporate Executives, Power Brokers, Technology Executives, Women Leaders, Association/MLS Executives, Outsider Powers, Trendsetters, Social Influencers, Emerging Leaders and the overall SP 200.
This year more than 3,000 leaders were reviewed and researched, resulting in a total of 283 listed across the 10 SP 200 categories. Mr. Widdows was also ranked No. 15 in the Corporate Executives category of the SP 200.
Last year, Mr. Widdows and his companies were also recognized by other leading industry and local organizations for exemplary leadership, high levels of production and dramatic growth.
In 2016 alone, HomeSmart International opened 26 new franchises and increased its agent count by 156 percent over the last five years, the release stated.
