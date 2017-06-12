HomeSmart International recently received two industry recognitions

Scottsdale-based HomeSmart announced it has once again been named to RISMedia’s 29th annual Power Broker Report and to the 2017 REAL Trends 500.
For the Power Broker Report, the franchise is ranked No. 9 by volume with about $6.9 billion and No. 10 by sides with 24,381 transactions in 2016, according to a press release.
In the 2017 REAL Trends report, the franchise is ranked No. 15 by volume with about $6.9 billion and No. 10 by sides with 24,381 transactions in 2016, a release states.
“We’ve been working hard to serve our customers and grow in our area,” HomeSmart Designated Broker Trudy Moore said in a prepared statement. “We are so proud of the level of expertise and professionalism our network of real estate agents gave to the community last year, and we are committed to helping more Arizona residents achieve the goal of home ownership.”
The organization achieved this 2016 milestone with its 6,458 person local agent network, more than 11,500 national network and 24 offices strategically located throughout Phoenix. The main corporate office is located in Scottsdale.
“We’re excited HomeSmart Evergreen Realty is thriving,” HomeSmart International CEO and Founder Matt Widdows said in a prepared statement. “We are dedicated to supporting our franchisees’ growth, which is positively affecting how we’ve been able to grow to over 13,000 agents throughout the United States.”
The RISMedia Top 500 Power Broker Report annually ranks firms by both transaction sides and sales volume. It is the real estate industry’s preeminent report ranking the nation’s top real estate firms.
The REAL Trends 500 annually ranks firms by both transaction sides and sales volume. The magazine also ranks the top affiliated firms, largest independents, top movers by count and percent, the Billionaires’ Club, Up-and-Comers — which are firms that did not qualify for the 500 yes still closed 500 or more sides for the year — and other categories.
