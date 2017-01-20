HonorHealth creates new cancer care network

HonorHealth is expanding its cancer care options across the Valley through the creation of the HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network.
As part of this expansion, both the medical oncology and gynecologic oncology locations of the Arizona Center for Cancer Care will become HonorHealth outpatient facilities. The practices’ cancer research program will also join HonorHealth, according to a press release.
The Arizona Center for Cancer Care’s physicians will remain independent and provide the oversight and clinical care for patients through a services agreement with HonorHealth. Approximately 100 employees of Arizona Center for Cancer Care will transition to HonorHealth.
“The objective of the HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network is to bring together Valley cancer experts to collaborate, create and adopt efforts to deliver quality care for patients and their families,” Tom Sadvary, CEO of HonorHealth, said in a release. “This network will include cancer care that is provided in HonorHealth’s five hospitals as well as the addition of multiple outpatient cancer care locations adding convenience for the patient.”
“With this new network, we will bring the combined strengths of outpatient cancer care together with the resources of inpatient care and research,” Christopher Biggs, MD and Arizona Center for Cancer Care medical director, said in a release. “If we can deliver the highest quality cancer treatments to a diverse geographic region, we can take those greatest strengths of a cancer center to the patient, nearer to their homes.”
The HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network will allow cancer specialists, primary care physicians and HonorHealth to collaborate to identify cancer stages and create treatment plans with streamlined delivery and integrated communication. The team approach will give patients the most appropriate therapies without delays, duplicative efforts or unnecessary expense.
It will also serve the needs of cancer patients and their families in their journey through diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.
The network will improve the coordinated delivery of care by physicians, nurses and others who treat patients with cancer.
It will also create a Valley cancer research powerhouse through the combination of the clinical research offerings of HonorHealth Research Institute and Pinnacle Oncology Hematology, a division of Arizona Center for Cancer Care. The combined research offerings will include Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials that help bring better drugs to more patients, faster.
The new network will include nine outpatient locations across the Valley, plus two additional ones to be built adjacent to HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
“What this means for our patients is a comprehensive range of cancer diagnostic and treatment services that expands across the Valley under one local highly coordinated umbrella of care,” Gary Baker, HonorHealth senior vice president who oversees cancer services, said in a release. “This expansion is the natural evolution of the successful cancer care program at HonorHealth, which has redefined cancer care in the Valley over the last 15 years at our Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.”
