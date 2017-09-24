Hospice of the Valley receives $50,000 gift from Michael Pollack

Hospice of the Valley, a not-for-profit that cares for people nearing the end of life, has received a $50,000 donation from Michael A. Pollack, president and founder of Mesa-based Pollack Investments.
“Because of Michael’s extraordinary generosity, we are able to provide the highest quality and most compassionate care for our patients and their families, including those with no insurance or financial means,” said Debbie Shumway, executive director of Hospice of the Valley.
“This gift also will support ‘extras’ not covered by insurance such as music, pet visits, honors for military veterans and children’s grief support.”
Hospice of the Valley, founded 40 years ago, cared for 18,000 people in central Arizona over the past year.
Mr. Pollack, who is best known for bringing life back to rundown neighborhoods by redeveloping shopping centers across Arizona, Nevada and California, is also one of the Valley’s biggest philanthropists. Over the years,Mr. Pollack has donated millions of dollars to Valley non-profits.
Mr. Pollack said the reason to donate this time was simple. He is a huge fan of Hospice of the Valley and has seen first-hand their good work and the special way they take care of patients and families.
“Hospice of the Valley is a fantastic organization and really does incredible things for people who are in the last stages of life. If my contribution is able to ease the burden of patients and families who are suffering, even just a little than I am happy to do my part,” said Mr. Pollack.
Over the years Mr. Pollack has also provided discounted rent space to the organization and says he plans on continuing to do so.
Thanks to generous community support, Hospice of the Valley has been privileged to serve all, regardless of insurance or financial means. They are the leading not-for-profit provider of hospice and palliative care in Arizona, providing comfort and dignity since 1977.
To get more information or to make a donation to Hospice of the Valley visit https://www.hov.org/donate/.
