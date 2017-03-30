Iconic Design Studio putting bite into Scottsdale dental building with design services

Iconic Design Studio is flexing its creative muscle at the new corporate headquarters of Scottsdale-based Dental Marketing & Management Group with a project that includes two dental offices.
Besides providing interior design services including custom graphics and custom architectural features, Phoenix-based IDS is providing conceptual exterior design as well as logo and branding services to the tenant improvement project for three businesses under one roof at 5717 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale, according to a press release.
The 13,500-square foot building will also house Arcadia Pediatric Dental and Arcadia Orthodontics, a release states.
IDS Principal Kelli Berry said she has worked with the professionals at these offices and she is impressed with their concern for patients’ care and their desire to create a comfortable environment for young mothers and their children.
“Arcadia Pediatric will be a fun space sporting a jungle gym and unusual architectural elements, specialty ceiling features and interesting wall treatments,” she said in a release. “Specialty architectural features include six-foot toothbrushes that will used at the check-out areas and over the reception desks.
“The client has invested time and funds to create a state-of-the-art dental facility to offer the best technological care available to its patients. Especially for children. To have a dentist who understands the inherent fear of a ‘trip to the dentist,’ it was heartwarming to see the care they displayed.”
Dr. Brad Roberts said working with the IDS team over the past few years has been a good experience.
“There are a lot of unknowns when a designer gets involved. However, the logo and branding package, the creativity, acknowledgment of budgets, the high level of customer service, team work, and their ability to find new ways and ideas to solve problems has allowed us to focus on what we do best –– provide unmatched dental care. They are a valuable trusted team member,” he said in a release.
“We’re excited to create a collaborative space allowing us to more effectively support our multi-state operation currently in Arizona, Texas, Mississippi, and North Carolina. In addition, we will be bringing the experience and knowledge of opening 30 successful offices to both Arcadia Pediatric Dental and Arcadia Orthodontics.”
Completion of the estimated $5 million project is slated for fall of this year.
“We designed their interior and exterior signage as well as the salvaged DMMG portion of existing building,” Ms. Berry said. “We designed the façade of the building in conjunction with the fine tuning of the architect, but it is our design. The landscaping will be xeriscape.”
Camwest Group, a development/construction company with an emphasis on dental and medical offices, is the general contractor. Others involved with the project include Fulton Architects, AWE Corporate Interiors, and LisaMacStudio.
