iFly now open on Talking Stick Way at Talking Stick Cultural and Entertainment Destination

Indoor skydiving operation iFLY is now open at 9206 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale, making it iFly’s 28th U.S. location.
With iFLY, people of all ages and abilities can experience the sensation of skydiving without having to jump out of an airplane, according to a press release. Each indoor skydiving facility replicates the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow people to fly on a smooth cushion of air.
With the help of iFLY certified flight instructors, customers learn to fly, control their bodies in the air and experience true human flight, the release states.
“Our mission is to deliver the dream of flight to everybody, whether you’re age 3 or 103,” Matt Ryan, iFLY President and COO, said in a release.
“Since 1998, more than 8 million customers worldwide have experienced human flight at iFLY in a variety of ways: as a fun excursion with family and friends, a student on an educational Science, Technology and Math (S.T.E.M.) field trip, a professional skydiver or member of the military for training, a corporate customer looking for a unique team building activity. Thanks to iFLY, flying is finally available to everyone.”
The new iFLY Phoenix is the latest addition to the Talking Stick Cultural and Entertainment Destination, which includes attractions such as the Spring Training home for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, a resort and casino, a butterfly exhibit, indoor aquarium and more.
As new members of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, iFLY is committed to working closely with tribal leaders to build on a relationship three years in the making.
All iFLY Phoenix staff members recently went through tribal cultural sensitivity training. Numerous tribal leaders Friday had a first look at the new iFLY and experienced the dream of flight.
“My team and I are pumped to share the dream of flight at our new location,” Brandy Coats, general manager for iFLY Phoenix, said in a release.
“Every day is a new adventure for each and every person at the tunnel. Watching people fly for the first time is a life changing experience for them and just as wonderful for each of us helping to make those dreams come true.”
To prepare for their flight experience, customers complete a training class guided by one of iFLY’s flight and safety instructors. They then are equipped with flight gear, including goggles, helmet and flight suit, and enter the flight chamber safely supported by a cushion of air, with a flight instructor at their side.
