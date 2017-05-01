Investment Property Associates ranks high in resident satisfaction

SatisFacts — a resident surveys provider — recently recognized Investment Property Associates for its high marks in customer service and resident experience.
SatisFacts recently announced the winners of its 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Awards and IPA and all six of its Liv communities were honored. IPA was an Exceptional Company award-winner for a score of 4.5 or higher in resident satisfaction, according to a press release.
Its Arizona communities include Liv North Scottsdale, Liv Northgate in Gilbert. Liv Avenida in Chandler and Live Ahwatukee as well as two Michigan communities received StatisFact Index scores of 4.0 or higher. Liv North Scottsdale is at
The SatisFacts Index is the average score of prospective and current resident responses to questions measuring renters’ experiences, ranking key events and experiences from 1 (very unsatisfied) to 5 (very satisfied), a release states.
Scores are based on resident responses to questions addressing a variety of categories including new customer experience; move in experience and satisfaction; service and maintenance request satisfaction; and intent to renew lease upon expiration
Surveys are administered to residents of more than 3,000 communities across the U.S. to recognize leading property management companies and communities for delivering outstanding resident experience.
“IPA is focused on building communities that help people live fuller lives and resident satisfaction is ultimately the most important measure,” Heidi Arave, director of Liv Multifamily, said in a release. “We are extremely honored to be recognized among the best in the country and it is especially meaningful to receive these awards based on our residents’ feedback.”
