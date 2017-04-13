Tax Day is almost upon us, and thousands of Arizonans will be rushing to get their returns to the Internal Revenue Service by the federal deadline of Tuesday, April 18.
Jacksons Car Wash in Scottsdale will be giving out free car washes that day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, a truck from Cutters Document Destruction will be on site that day offering free paperwork shredding. There’s no limit on the amount of paperwork that someone can bring. The documents will be professionally shredded and used for recycling material, just in time for Earth Day on April 22.
Jacksons Car Wash is located at 15515 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale — on the east side of Scottsdale Road and north of the Scottsdale Quarter.
For more information, visit jacksonswash.com.
