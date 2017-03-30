The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix Business & Professionals Groups Real Estate and Finance Division hosts Birdies, Bogeys and Beer 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club.
The networking event is open to all Jewish professionals interested in having fun and learning more about the Jewish Federation Business & Professionals Groups.
“This is a great opportunity for Jewish real estate and finance professionals and their guests to network and have a little fun,” said Shoshana Korrub, Real Estate and Finance Division co-chair.
“We’re grateful to Henry and Horne for their sponsorship and look forward to seeing everyone on April 6.”
The event aims to bring professionals together for one final social gathering before summer. Guests will enjoy participating in putting, long-drive and break-the-glass contests. Putters and drivers are available, however, guests are welcome to bring their own. Non-golfers are welcome.
Cost to attend the event is $18 per person and includes one free drink ticket, games and mingling. Food is available for purchase through the golf club.
Registration is taken online at jewishphoenix.org/birdies or at 480-481-1754.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.