Job fair and forum is set for March 1

Job seekers 16-24 years old can attend a job fair and forum, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on March 1 at 424 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.
Employers will grant interviews and job offers on the same day, according to a press release. There will also be an opportunity to receive information on education, legal, job-readiness and other services available. Multiple locations including the Goodwill of Central Arizona Career Center at 5836 W. Camelback Rd. and Gateway Community College at 108 N. 40th St., both in Phoenix, will hold pre-fair training from 12-5 p.m. on Feb. 27.
The job fair and forum also provides an opportunity to network. Register at opp4youth.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.