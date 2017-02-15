Joshua Amonson hired as executive chef at Bourbon & Bones

Bourbon & Bones at 4200 N. Scottsdale Road announced Wednesday, Feb. 15 the hiring of U.S. Coast Guard Culinary school graduate Joshua James Amonson as the restaurant’s new executive chef.
Mr. Amonson has worked in the Scottsdale culinary for 30 years. He has been part of the culinary team at Bourbon & Bones since its opening, according to a press release,
Prior to that, Mr. Amonson worked as executive chef of Preston’s Steakhouse, sous chef at Maestro’s and chef at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa while supervising culinary projects for the Marriott Corporation in the western region.
Mr. Amonson also brings new dishes to the Bourbon & Bones menu.
His team is crafting, for example, opening mainstays such as hand-cut crispy calamari garnished with sweet shishito peppers, a French aioli and the tomato Mozzarella Salad.
Other new dishes include Grilled Ahi Tuna, Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass.
Starting Monday, Feb. 27, Bourbon & Bones will open an hour earlier each day with full menu at 3 p.m. and happy hour being from 3-5 p.m., in the bar only in order to cater to the Spring Training crows, a release states.
