On select Saturdays in April, Mountainside Fitness is encouraging members and the community to help raise money for one of its own.
Kolton Foster, the son of a Mountainside Fitness Zumba instructor, is battling a rare form of pediatric cancer. Mountainside Fitness pledged to support Kolton and his family as he fights through chemotherepy.
Mountainside Fitness has produced unique, limited-time #TeamKolton tanks and T-shirts to sell through the end of April.
The sporty shirts and tanks are $25 each, with 100% of the proceeds from the sales being donated directly to the Foster family to assist with the cost of Kolton’s treatment and recovery.
Guests and members of the community are invited to make a donation of their choice or buy a shirt. Participants can also join in on Zumba classes, at specific Mountainside Fitness locations.
“Kolton and his mom mean the world to us here at Mountainside Fitness and anything we can do to help them during this incredibly difficult time, we will do,” said Tom Hatten, founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness.
For more information about this fundraiser, memberships, class times, or additional services that Mountainside offers, please visit Mountainside’s Website at http://www.mountainsidefitness.com/.
Locoal Mountainside Fitness Locations:
Phoenix (Desert Ridge)
Phone: 623-266-3111
4355 E. Irma Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
North Phoenix
Phone: 623-587-9977
2655 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Scottsdale
Phone: 480-889-8889
11611 E. Saguaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Pavilions
Phone: 480-214-4460
8929 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
North Scottsdale (Ice Den)
Phone: 480-502-2096
9375 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
