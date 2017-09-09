Laura Bianchi to head cannabis department at Rose Law Group

Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group has named Partner Laura Bianchi Director of its Cannabis Department.
Ms. Bianchi will continue to serve as director of Rose Law Group’s Business/Corporate Transactions and Estate Planning Departments.
An integral part of Rose Law Group’s Cannabis Department since 2010, Ms. Bianchi continues to provide comprehensive legal advice, guidance and assistance in various realms of the legal cannabis industry.
She has extensive knowledge in strategic planning, development, investment, lending relationships, business and financial structure, corporate and real estate transactions, as well as various contracts and agreements.
Ms. Bianchi has a wide range of experience in business consulting, application preparation, drafting, site selection, procurement, and all stages of the Arizona Department of Health Services Medical Marijuana Program and other legally implemented medical and adult use programs.
“Laura is on the forefront of the legal cannabis movement. She is creative enough to solve problems that others can’t figure out. She has a tremendous grasp on cannabis, including the complexities of federal vs. state law and understands how to steer clients in the right direction when it comes to operating in the newly regulated industry of cannabis,” said Jordan Rose, founder of Rose Law Group.
She is an active member of Women Grow, having previously served as a co-chair of the Women Grow Phoenix Chapter for two years, and an active member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and the National Cannabis Bar Association.
She earned her JD from Vermont Law School and received a bachelor of the arts degree in political science, with a language emphasis in American Sign Language, from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
