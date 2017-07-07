Laura Glenn joins Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics naturopathic team

Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics, 7514 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale, has announced the addition of Dr. Laura Glenn to its team of naturopathic physicians.
Dr. Glenn is a general family practitioner specializing in women’s health, hormonal imbalances, fertility, fatigue, gastrointestinal conditions, autoimmune and chronic diseases, according to a press release. Her goal is to support the body’s ability to heal, and optimize function and wellness.
Dr. Glenn discovers the root causes of her patients’ health issues by addressing the body as a whole, recognizing that all body systems are constantly interacting and working towards establishing balance, a release states.
“Dr. Glenn is a fierce advocate for integrative health, and we are thrilled to have her join our team here at Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics,” Dr. Suneil Jain, naturopathic physician at Rejuvena said in a prepared statement.
“Her beliefs and practices align perfectly with the life-changing work we are achieving every day here in Scottsdale.”
Dr. Glenn individually tailors each patient’s treatment plan with therapies including nutrition, homeopathy, botanical (herbal) medicine, environmental medicine, acupuncture, hydrotherapy and pharmaceuticals including bioidentical hormone replacement.
“My mission is to empower patients to regain their health and vitality, so I was very excited to learn that Rejuvena has such a substantial history of success,” Dr. Glenn said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to join their elite team to continue changing lives here in our community.”
Dr. Glenn received her Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe. She also has a degree in Anthropology from the University of California Los Angeles.
Prior to joining Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics, Dr. Glenn worked as a Naturopathic Physician at RejuveNature Medical in Peoria and owned her own practice at Treasure Valley Natural Medicine in Eagle, Idaho.
Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics focuses on the whole body integrating all aspects of naturopathic and aesthetic medicine. For more information, visit www.werejuvenate.com or call 480-551-9000.
