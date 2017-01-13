Manross, Bourke join McDowell Sonoran Conservancy board

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy announces the appointment of its newest board members, Mary Manross and Richard Bourke, who are familiar faces in Scottsdale.
Ms. Manross, a city of Scottsdale former mayor and councilwoman, played an important role in growing Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve in to what it has become, according to a press release.
Born in Santa Monica, Calif., she moved to Scottsdale in 1972. Ms. Manross serves on numerous Scottsdale boards and organizations including the Avolix Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors and the Scottsdale Unified School District as the chairman.
While connecting her interest in hiking to her new role as a Conservancy board member, she and her husband, Larry, became stewards for the Conservancy in 2016, the release noted.
“We’re very fortunate to add two important and well-respected voices to the Conversancy’s Board with the addition of former Mayor Mary Manross and longtime Conservancy member Richard Bourke,” said Executive Director Mike Nolan in the release. “Their voices and involvement on the board will help the Conservancy as we work to protect and enhance the McDowell Sonoran Preserve to benefit the residents of Scottsdale and its visitors.”
Mr. Bourke, a steward of the Conservancy since 2012, is a member of the board’s Development and Finance Committees. He knows the Preserve well and has hiked in the McDowell Mountains since he moved to Scottsdale in 1987, the release stated. The Conservancy’s internal auditor, he served as past program chair of the Conservancy Fundraising Program and was active in the Construction & Maintenance and Tour Programs.
The release added that, through his membership on the Board of Directors, he hopes to help ensure the Conservancy’s future financial stability.
“The Conservancy plays a vital role in protecting and managing a major Scottsdale asset,” said Mr. Bourke in a prepared statement.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.