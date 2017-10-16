Maricopa County Home & Garden Show features HGTV’s Property Brothers

The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is featuring HGTV’s Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, from 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
HGTV’s Property Brothers will have a live stage show at 1 p.m., followed by a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, according to a press release.
The home and garden show is an opportunity to shop from more than 600 home improvement vendors, look for gifts at the Local Artisan Holiday Marketplace, watch live Do-It-Yourself demonstrations and get expert gardening advice at the event.
Daily general admission includes access to the Property Brothers. Costs are:
- The cost is $10 for adults; $3 for kids ages 3-12; free for children 2 and younger.
- Senior Morning is 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday and $5 admission for guests 60 and older.
- Customer Appreciation: 4-6 p.m., Friday with $5 admission
- Military Appreciation: Half-off admission with valid military identification every day.
- October Birthdays: Receive a free gift at the information booth with valid ID.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.