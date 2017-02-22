McKenzie Architectural Kitchens now apart of the Shops at Gainey Ranch

Feb 22nd, 2017 Comments:

A view of recent work done with McKenzie Architectural Kitchens at the Shops at Gainey Ranch. (Submitted photo)

McKenzie Architectural Kitchens has signed a five-year lease in the Shops at Gainey Ranch, according to Kent Circle Partners. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens is expected to open in April, a Feb. 22 press release states.

Don McKenzie, an architect by trade, is moving from a nearby Gainey Ranch office building to the 1,241-square-foot storefront space. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens services are geared primarily to interior designers and builders, the release states.

“Renovating a kitchen means renovating your lifestyle. We excel in redesigning the functionality and flow of your kitchen,” Mr. McKenzie said in a prepared statement.

Jose Ramirez with OX Urban Properties represented the landlord while Craig Trbovich with Commercial Properties represented McKenzie Architectural Kitchens.

Shops at Gainey Ranch is at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale.

This 29,970-square-foot retail center is situated on a 3.38-acre site, east of the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens is situated between Anytime Fitness and Wally’s American Pub N’ Grille.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie