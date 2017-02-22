McKenzie Architectural Kitchens now apart of the Shops at Gainey Ranch

McKenzie Architectural Kitchens has signed a five-year lease in the Shops at Gainey Ranch, according to Kent Circle Partners. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens is expected to open in April, a Feb. 22 press release states.
Don McKenzie, an architect by trade, is moving from a nearby Gainey Ranch office building to the 1,241-square-foot storefront space. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens services are geared primarily to interior designers and builders, the release states.
“Renovating a kitchen means renovating your lifestyle. We excel in redesigning the functionality and flow of your kitchen,” Mr. McKenzie said in a prepared statement.
Jose Ramirez with OX Urban Properties represented the landlord while Craig Trbovich with Commercial Properties represented McKenzie Architectural Kitchens.
Shops at Gainey Ranch is at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale.
This 29,970-square-foot retail center is situated on a 3.38-acre site, east of the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa. McKenzie Architectural Kitchens is situated between Anytime Fitness and Wally’s American Pub N’ Grille.
