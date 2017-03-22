Myra Richman, owner of Richman & Associates, Inc. and Blacktie-Arizona, has joined the board of directors for Mental Health America of Arizona.
Ms. Richman has served as a board member of Phoenix Art Museum’s Contemporary Forum, Scottsdale Healthcare Women’s Advisory Council, Phoenix Friends of the Arizona Cancer Center, International Cancer Advocacy Network Advisory Board, Biltmore Area Partnership, Super Bowl XLII/Taste of the NFL Phoenix Advisory Board, WellCare Foundation, the Canada-Arizona Business Council Advisory Board and National Bank of Arizona Nonprofit Advisory Board.
MHA AZ, serving Arizona since 1954, educates the community and advocates for individuals and families impacted by mental illness.
According to the Department of Health & Human Services, mental health problems affect one in every five young people at any given moment.
For more information, visit www.mhaarizona.org.
