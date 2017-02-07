Modern Acupuncture opens first location in Scottsdale

Modern Acupuncture, a pioneer health and wellness concept to make the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture accessible and affordable is now open in north Scottsdale.
Modern Acupuncture combines a healing form that has been validated by thousands of years of practice with a modern, clean and spa-like environment to provide guests with a peaceful sanctuary that they can make part of their regular routine, according to a press release.
The first location is located at 15035 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Suite E105, in Scottsdale.
“I’ve always been an advocate for acupuncture after seeing the healing benefits it has provided my patients, as well as the impact it has had in my own life,” said Stephen Gubernick, D.C. in the press release.
Mr. Gubernick is co-founder and franchisee of the first Modern Acupuncture location.
“Now, I am excited to bring acupuncture to the community and help others make it part of their everyday life.
Sessions typically last around 30 minutes and all guests leave with a customized treatment plan and a complimentary handcrafted organic tea blend, the release stated.
In celebration of its opening, Modern Acupuncture is offering guests a special introductory price of $29 for a single session through Feb. 28, the press release stated.
For more information visit www.modacu.com.
