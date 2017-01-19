Mountainside Fitness hires Scottsdale-native as marketing director

Mountainside Fitness, an Arizona locally-owned health club centers, named Scottsdale-native Brittany Maroney as its new marketing director.
Ms. Maroney, who most recently served as marketing director for Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, joins the Mountainside Fitness organization with more than 15-years of national, multi-unit brand experience, according to a press release.
In addition to Grimaldi’s, Ms. Maroney has also worked in senior executive marketing roles for such brands as First Watch Restaurant Group, as well as several national media organizations and technology firms.
As a senior member of the Mountainside Fitness team, Ms. Maroney will be responsible for leading rebranding efforts and strengthening the visual appeal of its already thriving fitness programs.
With more than 60,000 current members, Ms. Maroney will also concentrate efforts on continuing to grow member loyalty. Her primary responsibilities for the company’s marketing programs will be focused on brand management, public relations and national advertising.
In addition, Ms. Maroney will be responsible for organizing upcoming job fairs and grand opening parties to promote several new Mountainside Fitness locations planned including Marina Heights in Tempe.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to lead Mountainside Fitness in its re-branding, messaging and creative marketing efforts,” Ms. Maroney said in a release. “Mountainside Fitness is truly the premier health club of Arizona and we are on the fast track to adding several more fitness centers throughout the Valley while continuing to serve in a variety of charity efforts.”
Ms. Maroney, who has a bachelors degree in communication from Michigan State University was awarded the National Association of Public Relations for her media work in the Tampa, Fla. market in 2011.
Ms. Maroney and her husband reside in Scottsdale with their 12-year-old son and several pets. A mom herself, Ms. Maroney is a passionate advocate for many Valley’s Children’s charities, including No Kid Hungry and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
In her spare time Ms. Maroney enjoys cooking, hiking, reading and she currently writes for various Phoenix area publications.
