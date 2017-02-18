Mountainside Fitness raises $13,000 for Teen Lifeline

Mountainside Fitness recently presented a $13,000 check to Teen Lifeline, a crisis hotline for teens that helps them with stress, coping, grief, loss, depression and suicide.
Mountainside Fitness raised the money for Teen Lifeline during an in-club silent auction held at 13 Mountainside Fitness locations during the month of December.
Mountainside members bid on various celebrity and sports memorabilia with 100 percent of proceeds donated to the charity.
“Teen Lifeline is an incredible organization that has done so much to help support Arizona’s teens in times of crisis,” said Tom Hatten, Mountainside Fitness CEO and founder.
“It was my extreme honor to raise another $13,000 for this organization and to be this year’s Connections of Hope Teen Lifeline Honoree and raise awareness in our community.”
Teen Lifeline Executive Director Michelle Moorhead says the money raised from the auction will go back to programming: Crisis and Text Hotline, life skills development, and community education and prevention services.
“We’re honored that Tom has continued his involvement with our organization and that he, along with the Mountainside Fitness community, has raised this generous amount to provide teens in our community with help and hope,” Mr. Moorhead said.
Earlier this fall Mr. Hatten was also honored during the 13th Annual Connections of Hope evening for his continued charitable efforts benefiting Teen Lifeline. That event raised approximately $400,000 for Teen Lifeline.
Connections of Hope celebrated Arizona’s youth by highlighting stories and entertainment performed by local teens. Chaired by Susie Alof, the evening included a dinner, entertainment by musical guest 3NATIONS, and a live and silent auction to benefit Teen Lifeline’s mission of erasing teen suicide.
Teen Lifeline is a crisis hotline for teens that helps them with stress and coping, grief and loss and depression and suicide. Teens can call the hotline 24/7 and speak to a crisis counselor 365 days a year.
Local teens volunteer to take calls and text messages in the evening after school to provide peer counseling and a person the callers can relate to. Last year alone Teen Lifeline received 16,000 calls.
Having founded the largest locally owned health club chain in Arizona, Mr. Hatten has been featured in such publications as Entrepreneur, US News & World Report, Forbes and was named Business Journal/USA Today’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 1996.
