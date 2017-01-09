New north Scottsdale tavern to open in February

Liberty Station, an American tavern and smokehouse will open this February at 34522 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 180.
Liberty Station is the latest culinary endeavor from Keeler Hospitality Group, who own Market Street Kitchen in DC Ranch and Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops in Omaha, Neb., according to a press release.
Open daily for lunch and dinner, Liberty Station will serve American comfort food with regional touches, including several nods to the Keeler family’s Boston roots, the release stated.
The bar at Liberty Station will offer vintage cocktails created in a very classic style, and local craft beers, plus a wide array of wine options.
Acclaimed Executive Chef Michael Hunn and Chef de Cuisine Dan Watts will head the kitchen.
The pair has created a menu using many locally sourced ingredients, which include creative “shareable” appetizers, sandwiches, pasta and salads. Entrees will feature fresh seafood, steaks and chops.
Liberty Station will smoke many of their high quality meats from Creekstone Farms on a custom made smoker made by Camelback Smokers, prominently displayed on the west side patio of the restaurant, the release stated.
Some menu standouts include:
- Tavern Mac & Cheese with cheddar cream, bacon breadcrumbs and Pasilla chiles, $10 (shared appetizer)
- Piggy Wings, grilled pork shank with sticky BBQ sauce, $9 (shared appetizer)
- Liberty Chopped Salad, with white balsamic dressing, roasted butternut squash, pomegranate seeds and pepitas, $8
- Boston Lobster Roll with lemon aioli and celery on a brioche roll, $18 (lunch menu)
- All American Chicago Hot Dog with mustard, tomato, onion, house relish and sport peppers, $8 (lunch menu)
- Chopped Brisket Grilled Cheese with smoky cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese and a grilled tomato, $12 (lunch menu)
- New England Clam Boi lwith Littleneck clams, rock shrimp, new potatoes, corn and hot link sausage, $24 (dinner menu)
- Kobe Meatloaf with shoestring onions, ketchup vinegar glaze and mashed potatoes, $17 (dinner menu)
The smoker will create tender and mouth-watering Texas brisket, Carolina pork shoulder, St. Louis spare ribs, Jidori chicken, turkey breast, seasonal squash, hot links and beef ribs.
Vegans and vegetarians will find options at Liberty Station including a vegan gnocchi with smoked squash, roasted bell peppers, fried sage and roasted mushrooms, or the vegan pulled Portobello sandwich on Udi’s bread.
Many salads can be prepared vegan or vegetarian as well. In addition, Liberty Station offers more than 20 gluten free options on the menu.
“Liberty Station is truly the definition of ‘neighborfood.’ You will enjoy a scratch-made meal that is relatable and incredibly tasty, while greeting friends and neighbors in our very comfortable dining room. We’ll have community tables, a very large bar and two patios. We want our neighbors to become friends at Liberty Station,” said Paul Keeler, president of Keeler Hospitality Group, in the release.
Liberty Station will open daily for lunch at 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. nightly. Happy Hour is offered at the bar Monday – Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Brunch will be served Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information about Liberty Station, an active website will be available in the next two weeks at www.libertystationtavern.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.