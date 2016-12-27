Obesity Medicine Association recognizes Scottsdale physician

The Obesity Medicine Association recently designated Craig Primack, a physician at the Scottsdale Weight Loss Center, as a Fellow of the organization after he met the specified criteria.
Becoming a Fellow of the association is one of the highest honors from the organization and is reserved for those who demonstrate dedication and commitment to the clinical treatment of obesity and obesity-related diseases, according to a press release.
Dr. Primack has been a member of OMA for 10 years and has received extensive education focused on treating obesity in a clinical setting.
He also works to advance the practice of obesity medicine by serving as vice president of the society.
In addition to becoming a Fellow of OMA, Dr. Primack is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.
“I am grateful to receive this honor,” he said in a release. “Being a Fellow of OMA allows me to stand out as someone who is passionate about the field and continues to seek new ways to treat obesity successfully.
“I am able to help my patients overcome this chronic disease and become healthier by using an evidence-based clinical approach.”
While at the Scottsdale Weight Loss Center, Dr. Primack works daily to help patients lose weight and achieve better overall health, a release states.
As an OMA member, he is part of a large organization of like-minded clinicians dedicated to treating obesity and other obesity-related chronic diseases.
