Optima Kierland condo tower 50 percent sold

About 50 percent of the condominium tower at Optima Kierland at 7120 Kierland Blvd. in Scottsdale has been sold, putting the project ahead of leasing projections just one week into leasing.
More than 115 homes have been sold in the 12-story Phase I condominium tower. Home sale prices have ranged from the $300,000s to $6.5 million, according to a press release.
Some early buyers have combined two or more residences to create custom homes. The largest to date is the combination of five residences on the tower’s penthouse levels, totaling more than 6,500 square feet, a release states.
Buyers who opt to purchase individual residences also cite the ability to customize their home design as a key factor in their decision to buy at Optima Kierland, a release states.
“We set out to create something that would stand apart from the crowd at Optima Kierland and the local market reception tells us we have realized that goal,” Optima President David Hovey Jr., AIA, said in a release. “There is no other place in the Valley where individuals can experience the elevated lifestyle they will achieve at Optima Kierland.”
Optima Kierland’s first condominium residents are expected to begin moving in early 2018, with completion of the tower planned for August 2018.
