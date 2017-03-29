Pair of restaurants slated for SkySong

Two restaurants will soon call SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, home later this summer with the opening of New York Bagels ‘N Bialys and Bitters, a craft cocktail bar and restaurant.
Both are newly announced tenants at the recently completed $5 million, multiple-restaurant development by Wetta Ventures, according to a press release. An additional 6,000 square feet still remains.
In September, New York Bagels ‘N Bialys will open its third Valley restaurant serving daily breakfast and lunch. The menu includes a wide array of dishes from sandwiches to an extensive alcoholic beverages lineup.
Bitters, a craft cocktail bar and restaurant, will open in August featuring handcrafted cocktails with a focus on fresh ingredients; a well-curated, small-plate seasonal menu and an extensive wine and beer offering. Both Erika Rode and Ehren Litzenberger will head the restaurant as chefs, a release states.
“Our vision for SkySong and south Scottsdale’s food and beverage amenity is in full bloom and we’re excited to welcome these new restaurants,” David Wetta, founder of Wetta Ventures, said in a release.
“With the south Scottsdale and McDowell corridor in transition right now, the neighborhood is a significant one to watch for new development. We’re honored to be part of the changing landscape.”
Prominently located at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and SkySong Boulevard, the restaurant development can accommodate up to four tenants. A new garden is being installed and serves as the centerpiece that will be curated and harvested for restaurants.
Sharon Harper, president and CEO of Plaza Companies, is the master developer of the project and said the new restaurants are a great addition to the project.
“The restaurant building itself is a stunning structure that is very much in character with the overall design and focus on innovation at SkySong,” Ms. Harper said in a release. “It is great to see two new, very unique restaurants move into this beautiful new building and become part of the SkySong family.”
The development is a partnership between Wetta Ventures and the SkySong development team, which includes the Arizona State University Foundation, Plaza Companies and Holualoa Companies.
