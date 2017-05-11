Rotary Club of Scottsdale honors Rotary Founder Paul Harris

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale celebrates the life of the founder of Rotary International during two Paul Harris Days each year — spring and fall — at multiple meeting sites.
Paul Harris Day serves as an opportunity for club members to learn more about each other by gathering in small groups, in member’s offices or other locations, just as Rotary International’s founders (including Paul Harris, pictured on the screen) did a century ago.
“Rotating” between members offices is actually how the name Rotary was established.
Paul P. Harris, a lawyer, was the founder of Rotary, the world’s first and most international service club.
On Feb. 23, 1905, Paul Harris formed the first Rotary Club with other business men in Chicago, Ill. Through Harris’s vision of service and fellowship, Rotary membership has grown worldwide to now over 30,000 Clubs in 161 countries with over 1.3 million members.
Members who graciously hosted Paul Harris Spring 2017 meetings were: Jeanette Griswold at Crest Insurance Group; Don Loose at Loose, Brown & Hobkirk, P.C. Law Firm; Orme Lewis at his home; John Auran at Town of Paradise Valley Courthouse; Virginia Korte at Scottsdale City Hall; David MacIntyre and Barry Kaplan at Arizona Best Real Estate; Ted Hill at Merestone Productions; Carroll Huntress at Sugar Bowl; Jerry Schwallier and Steven Mountjoy at Arizona Bank and Trust; and, Jay Franz at Buchhalter Nemer Law Firm.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale speakers, projects, programs and meeting dates and locations, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
Visitors to club meetings are always welcome. Call 480-945-6158.