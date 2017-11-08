Phoenix Suns to host Decade Night against Orlando Magic

The Phoenix Suns will honor the franchise’s early years with a “Decade Night” celebration Friday, Nov. 10, when Suns host the Orlando Magic at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.
The 1960s- and 70s-themed evening will revisit the best moments of that era and feature appearances from Ring of Honor members Paul Westphal, Alvan Adams and Dick Van Arsdale as well as Suns greats Gar Heard and Charlie Scott, according to a press release.
Select Suns legends will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and all alumni will take part in a special on-court recognition immediately following the first quarter.
Throughout the 2017-18 season, the Suns will host four additional “Decade Night” celebrations to commemorate the team’s 50 years in the Valley as Arizona’s original professional sports franchise.
The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Friday’s “Decade Night” celebration will receive an exclusive bobblehead featuring Suns Ring of Honor member Connie Hawkins.
Fans can expect to see a variety of 70s-themed performances by the Suns Dancers, Solar Squad and Golden Grannies during the game and will also be treated to a groovy mix of music from the 60s & 70s.
In addition, Ericka Jackson of Canaan of Missionary Baptist Church, the same fellowship Connie Hawkins attends, will perform the national anthem prior to tipoff.
For one night only, the Haus of Brews location near section 101 will serve a heaping helping of home-cooked nostalgia in the form a Homestyle Meatloaf Sandwich featuring horseradish cheddar, sriracha ketchup and onions “two ways” on a toasted Parker House roll for $10.
The Suns Team Shop will feature a “Hawk” t-shirt as the “Item of the Game” for $15.
The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season.
