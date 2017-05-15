Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide — a direct-selling health, wellness and weight management company — unveiled its new logo and branding.
In just a few years, Plexus has grown to more than $500 Million in sales with 17 different products, according to a press release.
Plexus said it recognized the opportunity to refresh its brand, including updating its product packaging and marketing materials, to better reflect its mission as a health and happiness company, a release states.
“As Plexus continues to grow, we recognized the need to develop a consistent look and feel that better aligns with our mission to enhance health and happiness,” Cindy Latham, Chief Marketing Officer of Plexus Worldwide, said in a release.
“With that in mind, we interviewed hundreds of Ambassadors for their input, and our new branding reflects their passionate belief in Plexus and our products.”
During the next few months, Plexus’ products — which are now in three distinct categories of weight management, nutrition and personal care — will start to reflect the new branding.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.