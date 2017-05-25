Renovation returns vintage feel to The Beverly on Main

The Beverly on Main is celebrating its first anniversary under new ownership with a sophisticated yet edgy vibe, trendy remodel, table-side craft cocktails, expanded menu with a wide variety of vegan options, daily brunch, and a ‘waffles & wings’ breakfast bar.
The recent unveiling showcased a renovated patio and custom wine/reserve liquor cabinets, which compliment the original brass detailed bar. It’s a modern twist on the original vintage speakeasy.
Many recognize The Beverly on Main, 7018 E. Main St., Scottsdale, as the original ‘Mabel’s on Main,’ a 1920’s themed Jazz lounge. A year ago, Valley entrepreneurs Eric Nugent and Bryan Peters embraced the opportunity to breathe new life into the space after purchasing The Beverly from Genuine Concepts in May 2016.
“We are transforming this old-time lounge into something a little different by incorporating a lighter, brighter look enhanced by modern, art deco pops, while keeping some of the foundational ‘speakeasy’ aesthetics. The new look will be light and upscale outside, while dark and sexy inside,” said Mr. Nugent.
“The owners are young, dynamic and innovative. They are pulling out all the stops to make The Beverly a premier destination in the heart of the art district while building on the tradition that’s been there for years,” said former Paradise Valley Mayor and foodie Vernon Parker.
“The food is spectacular. If you haven’t yet visited The Beverly, you’re missing out on this iconic environment. It’s a great place to relax or introduce out-of-town guests to Old Town, and create great memories.”
The “secret room” serves as a unique, private setting for all gatherings, comfortably seating up to 25 people.
“Our secret room adds exclusivity and intimacy for any occasion from bachelorette parties to networking mixers,” said Mr. Nugent. “The two-way mirror and classic private bathroom add to the mystique and playfulness of the room.”
Visit BeverlyOnMain.com.
