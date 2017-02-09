Restaurants sell limited-edition wine to benefit Carol Fitzgerald Fund

Fans of Larry Fitzgerald can celebrate Valentine’s Day while benefiting the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund by dining at two of the Valley’s most popular steakhouses, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44.
The restaurants are selling the limited edition bottles of 2014 Caymus Cabernet Wine to benefit the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund.
In 2003, Larry Fitzgerald lost his mom, Carol Fitzgerald to a long hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 47. Larry Fitzgerald Sr. then established the “Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund” in her honor and the organization supports causes that Carol held close to her heart.
The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund continues to donate annually to support the memorial fund’s programming.
In 2016, The Wagner Family, owners of Caymus Vineyards, partnered with The Mastro Family, Scott Troilo and Larry Fitzgerald to raise money for the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund.
Only 450 bottles of the limited edition Caymus Cabernet wine were produced worldwide. Sold exclusively at Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44, the engraved, limited edition one liter bottles are $299 each throughout the month of February, or until they run out.
Dominick’s Steakhouse is located at 15169 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Call 480-272-7271.
Steak 44 is located at 5101 N. 44th St., Phoenix, Call 602-271-4400.
