Roaring Fork Restaurant dubs Scott Mortensen as executive chef

The Roaring Fork Restaurant, 4800 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, has named Scott Mortensen as its new executive chef.
A veteran with more than 20 years in the industry, Mr. Mortensen has worked with Guy and Larry Restaurants and the Roaring Fork concept for eight years before receiving a promotion to executive chef, according to a press release.
Mr. Mortensen will oversee all culinary operations within the restaurant, handle all specialty menu creations and supervise all of the culinary staff.
“We are thrilled to appoint Mortensen as our executive chef,” President and CEO Jim VanDercook said in a prepared statement. “Scott’s dedication to the restaurant and leadership skills have shown us that he is a perfect match to help us continue the success of Roaring Fork.”
Mr. Mortensen grew up on the North Coast of California, about 300 miles north of San Francisco. After admiring early cooking network shows, he ultimately decided that he wanted to be part of the culinary world.
He started from the bottom working at Denny’s as a dishwasher at the age of 15. Later, he ran a restaurant in Trinidad, Calif. for six years before holding the position of Executive Sous Chef at Jeremiah Towers. Later, he took the helm of Sous Chef at Restaurant 301 before moving to Arizona.
“I love using seasonal ingredients and varied cooking methods to make special dishes that make people smile,” Mr. Mortensen said in a prepared statement. “Roaring Fork has been my home and second family since I move to Arizona. I look forward to continuing to provide guests with excellent service and un-matched wood fired cuisine.”
Mortensen lives in Chandler with his wife of 14 years and his five year old son.
