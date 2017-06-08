Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, an Arizona Luxury real estate pioneer, has announced a new corporate headquarters and sales office opening in north Scottsdale this month.
The new corporate office is located in The Peaks at Pinnacle Peak in north Scottsdale, and encompasses more than 16,000 square-feet between the sales and the corporate office, according to a press release.
Replacing the previous Perimeter and Pinnacle Peak locations, the new office will now service more than 250 agents and 25 staff members and employees.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony is planned with the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the new headquarters, 7669 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, suite 110.
Designed by Architect Phoenix Design One and built by DL Withers, the corporate and sales offices have been designed with modern flair and offer a combination of private and collaborative workplaces.
“The unification of our Perimeter and Pinnacle Peak offices into one brand new collaborative and innovative corporate headquarters is a significant indication of our company’s continued growth in the luxury market,” said Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Chairman Jim Lyon, in the press release.
“We are elated to offer our agents and clients a sophisticated new office to showcase tradition of excellence that our company, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty was founded on seven decades ago.”
