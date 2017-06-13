Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty unveils new office with ribbon cutting

Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty celebrates its 70th anniversary by unveiling the new corporate headquarters and sales office with a ribbon cutting ceremony 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at 7669 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 110, in Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce will attend the ceremony at the North Scottsdale headquarters located in The Peaks at Pinnacle Peak, according to a press release. Encompassing more than 16,000-square-feet between the sales and corporate office, the luxury real estate company’s new office replaces the previous Perimeter and Pinnacle Peak locations and will service more than 250 agents including 25 staff members and employees.
“The unification of our Perimeter and Pinnacle Peak offices into one brand new collaborative and innovative corporate headquarters is a significant indication of our company’s continued growth in the luxury market,” said Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty Chairman Jim Lyon in a prepared statement. “We are elated to offer our agents and clients a sophisticated new office to showcase tradition of excellence that our company, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty was founded on 7-decades ago.”
Designed by Architect Phoenix Design One, and built by DL Withers, the opulent corporate and sales office took six months to build, the release said, noting the design with a modern flair, combining private and collaborative workplaces centered around “The Hub.” The lifestyle area offers comfortable workspaces that allow agents to gather, conference, socialize and entertain each other along with their clients.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.