SAAR 2017 Board of Directors take office

A celebratory reception Nov. 15 marked the official installation of the 2017 Board of Directors for the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS.
The Board members represent both the residential and commercial property real estate industry in the Scottsdale area and all are members of SAAR, the Arizona Association of REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS.
“Accepting the role and duty of a Board member means officers and directors are charged with augmenting their personal involvement with local, organized real estate,” Rebecca Grossman, CEO of SAAR, said in a press release.
Governed by the principles of honesty, justice and fair play, the group of 14 elected and appointed leaders is headed by James McGiffert who on the same night was sworn in as president of the Board for a term of one year, a release states.
Each board member takes an oath to uphold and administer their elected office in conformity with the bylaws and policies of the organization, as well as support the enforcement of state licensing laws set forth by the Arizona Department of Real Estate.
Along with Mr. McGiffert, the rest of the board members for 2017 include:
- President Elect – Becca Linnig
- Treasurer – Sabrina Walters
- Vice President – Kathy Laswick
- Immediate Past President – Debbie Shields
- Director – Marti Barnewolt
- Director – Mary Frances Coleman
- Director – Jennifer Hillier
- Director – Louis McCall
- Director – Sindy Ready
- Director – David Schmid
- Director – Lisa Westcott-Wadey
- Affiliate Director – John Rapasky
- Secretary/SAAR CEO – Rebecca Grossman.
Not only was the event used for welcoming in new SAAR members, but it also was used to celebrate the accomplishments of several other current members.
This included Peggy Neely being named Realtor of the Year’ Michael Basinski earning the Emerging REALTOR of the Year award and Lisa Vandenburgh garnering the Affiliate of the Year award. Additionally, 16 graduates of the Leadership Academy were honored at the event.
