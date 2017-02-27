Saharah Forsythe named personal banker at Washington Federal in Scottsdale

Washington Federal’s Scottsdale branch at 6500 N. Scottsdale Road announced Saharah Forsythe has been hired as a personal banker.

Saharah Forsythe (Submitted Photo)

In her new role, Ms. Forsythe will be responsible for providing service to clients, making recommendations to satisfy financial needs of accounts and services and providing support to her branch colleagues, according to a press release.

Prior to her position with Washington Federal, Ms. Forsythe worked at State Farm Bank in Phoenix, originally as a customer service representative and was then promoted to a bank specialist.

During her leisure time, Ms. Forsythe enjoys cooking and shopping. She is also a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball fan.

