San Portales residential development slated for fall opening

With its new San Portales multifamily development opening this fall at 7215 S. Silverstone Drive in Scottsdale, Mark-Taylor has created a living experience targeting an older demographic.
As part of the Silverstone at Pinnacle Peak master plan — the site of the former Rawhide Western Town on Scottsdale Road — San Portales is the only multifamily community within a nearly two-mile radius, according to a press release.
The development features the appointments Mark-Taylor communities are known for including guard-gated porte-cochere entry monuments, Energy Star construction quality, landscaping, a lagoon-style pool and interior amenities often found in custom homes, a release states.
San Portales also features a combination of low-density design and large floorplans with direct-access garages and elevator accessibility throughout the community.
“We took special care to understand the surrounding neighborhood, and designed the community specifically to reflect this environment while offering particular features we feel are aligned with the demographic that will call San Portales home,” Mark-Taylor Executive Vice President Chris Brozina said in a prepared statement.
San Portales is close to several high-end retail, restaurants and desert hikes. The community is in close proximity to several major golf courses with Pinnacle Peak Country Club, Grayhawk and DC Ranch golf courses all within a few minutes.
The community’s two secure gated entry points lead to walking trails and the adjacent Pinnacle Peak retail center and Sprout’s grocery store.
The one to three-bedroom floor plans offer up to 1,876 square feet of living space. Other features include: granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting, full size washers and dryers, step-in showers and private balconies.
Monthly rental rates are anticipated to range from $1,400 to $2,900 and Mark-Taylor is preleasing now.
