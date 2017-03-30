Scottsdale firm hosts yoga class to benefit Save the Family

A Scottsdale-based home inspection company is adding a new benefit to yoga poses: investing in making the community stronger.
To make that happen, Valley Building Inspections is hosting a donation-based all levels Yoga class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 to coincide with the annual Arizona Gives Day fundraising experience on April 4.
Anyone attending the yoga class at Surya Yoga, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix, is asked to make a donation of any amount, which will be donated to Save the Family, the oldest and largest East Valley-based nonprofit providing transitional housing and job-search assistance for formerly homeless families.
The yoga class will be taught by Jeanne Nunnelly Staron and feature live music by Paul Staron.
Valley Building Inspections will match all donations dollar for dollar. Individuals unable to attend the class can still send a donation to Valley Building Inspections, P.O. Box 14666, Scottsdale, AZ 85267 or through the Save the Family website at www.savethefamily.org.
For more information about Arizona Gives Day, visit www.azgives.org. For more information about Save the Family, visit www.savethefamily.org.
Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency based in Mesa and has been serving the community since 1988.
Last year, Save the Family and its partner agency, the Affordable Rental Movement of Save the Family, provided housing and supportive services for nearly 600 homeless and impoverished families.
Their programs are provided throughout the East Valley. Homeless and working poor families are provided a place to live while gaining the necessary skills to become self-sufficient for a lifetime.
