Scottsdale 20-30 Club seeks real estate brokers, agents for charity competition

Every year, the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club hosts a charity sporting competition called Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefiting Children.
Close to 60 teams, made up of commercial and real estate agents, will go head to head in multiple competitions in April 2017 at Scottsdale Stadium.
Both resident and commercial real estate steams are needed and Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club is putting a call out to any brokers or agents interested in teaming up for this event.
Throughout the year, these real estate teams and industry workers will raise money through various fund-raising efforts for two charities: Boys Hope Girls Hope and the Care Fund, according to a press release.
The teams will come together to participate in an Olympiad Championship, which includes a number of sports. The teams that raised the most from each side will be recognized on this action packed day in April.
Boys Hope Girls Hope is a non-profit that provides scholarships to underprivileged kids in both community-based and residency-based programs, ensuring a good start towards a college education, the release stated. The Care Fund provides mortgage, rent and housing expense relief, as well as related lifestyle resources during a child’s extended health crisis.
People can also help by purchasing raffle tickets to win a new 2017 TOYOTA. Each ticket is $25 or five raffle tickets for $100. Last year, the events raised more than $300,000, the release stated.
For more information on Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefiting Children, the Scottsdale 20/30 organization, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.scottsdale2030.org.
The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club was founded with the single objective of supporting children’s charities. The organization provides young adults with an opportunity for personal growth, friendships, and leadership development while improving the quality of life for special needs children in the community.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.