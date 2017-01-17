Scottsdale-based company earns A+ rating with Better Business Bureau

Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health, wellness and weight management company, has announced that it has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, the highest possible ranking a business can achieve with the organization.
Better Business Bureau ratings represent the nonprofit organization’s opinion of how a business is likely to interact with its customers, using information from public feedback and data sources, according to a press release.
The ratings are based on 13 main categories, including complaint history, the amount of time in business, transparent practices, government actions, and more.
“We have worked extremely hard to promote top ethical practices at every level of the company, and we are so proud that the BBB has taken notice and deemed Plexus Worldwide worthy of this A+ rating,” said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide, in the release. “We are still a relatively new company and experiencing phenomenal growth every year, and it remains a top priority to delight our customers and continue to earn the trust they have placed in us.”
In 2016, Plexus Worldwide was recognized by The Phoenix Business Journal as Arizona’s fifth fastest growing privately-owned company in Arizona. This is the second year in a row Plexus Worldwide has placed in the top five fastest growing companies, the release stated.
Plexus was also recognized as the No. 13 largest privately held business in the state, moving up one spot from last year.
