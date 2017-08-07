Scottsdale chef Marcellino Verzino to cook at New York City restaurant

Chef Marcellino Verzino of Marcellino Ristorante, 7114 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale, will cook at the James Beard House in New York City Saturday, Oct. 14.
This honor comes as a result of a competitive selection process, according to a press release.
This will be Mr. Verzino’s second time cooking at the Beard House. He previously participated May 28, 2008, when he was the Executive Chef/Co-Owner at Amarone Ristorante in New York City, a release states.
“It is an honor and privilege to cook at the most important food venue in the United States. I look forward to making this particular menu, as it is full of recipes inspired from my hometown,” Mr. Verzino said in a prepared statement.
The mission of the James Beard Foundation is to celebrate, nurture and preserve America’s culinary heritage and future. In order to be invited to cook at the Beard House, chefs must be recommended.
Next, they are chosen by the Chef Selection Committee through a competitive selection process. Some of the criteria include national or regional reputation, excellence in a particular discipline and known use of high quality ingredients.
Mr. Verzino was born on his family’s farm in the Campania region of Italy and was raised in the small town of Reino, Benevento, where lush rolling hills are still filled with olive groves and vineyards and everyone knows each other’s families for generations.
After his mother passed away, Mr. Verzino began cooking for his family at the age of 12. His roots are steeped in all facets of Italian food and wine with a profound understanding of their origins.
His family had been farmers for generations and both he and his older brother Angelo worked as young boys helping their father tend the fields, animals, vineyard, olive groves and harvested from trees laden with fruits all grown without pesticides.
Livestock roamed fields, always pastured and raised on organic foods and butchered humanly with every imaginable part of each and every animal used for the needs of the family, a release states.
This is Mr. Verzino’s truth and his family heritage. Verzino practiced the “farm to table” life before it had a name.
The menu Mr. Verzino has chosen for his proposed James Beard House “Heritage Dinner” are his personal recipes, some from his childhood, that come from his soul. He said he is proud to present the richness and diversity of regional Italian food and wine.
This multi-course dinner is paired with regional wines from his long-time friend Libero Rillo, third generation owner of the family’s vineyard, Fontanavecchia, with the exception of the dessert wine, Spumante Moscato, from the Vintner, Massaria Parisi Basilice. All wines are from the Campania region.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.