Scottsdale Coldwell Banker adopt-a-pet event aids rescue animals find new homes

Oct 13th, 2017

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office serving Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek partnered with Foothills Animal Rescue to host the Third Annual Adopt-A-Pet event, raising $375 for the rescue and placing pets in homes.

The people behind the The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office serving Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek adopt-a-pet event held recently in north Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

As part of Coldwell Banker’s National Homes for Dogs Project, the event featuring balloons, food and drinks was successful as pet food donations were collected and a couple pets from the rescue were adopted there, according to a press release. The public visited and played with rescue animals too, the report said.

More than $2,800 was raised during the three years hosting the event, the release noted.

“What a terrific event this was. We love being part of Coldwell Banker’s National Adopt-A-Pet event,” said Sandi Hess, manager of the Scottsdale Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, in a prepared statement.

“For the third year, my friend Susan has adopted a dog due to our event. Plus, affiliate agent, Mark Warkentin, and his family adopted a little bundle of kitten sweetness.”

She organized the event with the help from 19 independent sales associates and office staff members. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona.

