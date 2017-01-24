Magazine names Scottsdale AV company a top integrator

CCS Presentation Systems, one of the largest audio visual integrators in the U.S., has been named to Systems Contractor News Magazine’s Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2016.
The list continues to establish credibility among AV leaders and is an important bellwether in the commercial audiovisual industry, according to a press release.
For the past 10 years, SCN Magazine has identified 50 U.S. integration firms that go beyond their peers to set exceptional industry standards.
Ranked by projected AV systems integration revenue, the list is comprised of audiovisual integrators highlighting business stability, financial responsibility in addition to growth in 2016. This year, CCS placed No. 5 on the list, the release stated.
“We are honored to be recognized as a top integrator, especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year,” said John Godbout, CEO of CCS Presentation Systems, in the release. “CCS is considered a trusted resource for AV products and audio video integration thanks to our professional and experienced staff. The CCS team has impacted and defined our success as one of the largest audio visual systems integrator in the country and this ranking validates that success.”
Since 1991, Scottsdale-based CCS Presentation Systems has served customers in the corporate, government and educational sectors, the release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.