Scottsdale law firm rebrands as Radix Law

The Frutkin Law Firm has become the first Arizona practice to take advantage of the state bar’s trade name rule.
It announced it will rebrand as Radix Law on Jan. 1, 2017, according to a press release.
There is a long tradition in the practice of law: the name of a firm includes the surnames of the most prominent partners. As law has become such a big business over the past decade, the largest practices in the world are names of partners who have long since passed away.
This tradition was also required by the Arizona Bar until recently. Now, firms can ditch the commas in favor of a more universal trade name, the release stated.
Radix, in Latin, means “root.” It can mean the root of a tree, the root of knowledge or the root of a number.
While the firm’s attorneys come from all over the world, they have decided to be rooted in Arizona.
“Our new name reflects our values,” said Principal Jonathan Frutkin in the press release. “We are a business law firm that helps our clients pursue opportunities and fights for them when challenged – and we are rooted right here in Arizona. It is also an acknowledgement that we have grown from being a solo legal practice into a business law firm with almost a dozen lawyers.”
Radix was formed in 2007 and now has 11 attorneys with decades of experience, the release stated.
They serve companies, individuals and families throughout Arizona in business and corporate law and related areas, ranging from taxation and asset protection to bankruptcy and estate planning. Radix Law leads the Valley of the Sun in estate planning and trust administration law. Radix Law’s attorneys are respected sources in their field and contribute to local and national media.
