Scottsdale nonprofit releases free Purple Drug Guide mobile app

The Purple Society, a Scottsdale based nonprofit, announces the release of The Purple Drug Guide to aid with pediatric cancer drug questions and concerns.
A free, mobile app available on Android and iOS devices, this unique drug research tool combines detailed treatment information in a user-friendly format, according to a press release.
The app is designed to make pediatric cancer drugs easy to find and understand, plus easily search and compare pricing information.
“This is a game changer for parents with kids that have pediatric cancer,” said Anthony Conti, creator of the app and The Purple Society co-founder, in a prepared statement. “Knowledge is power, and this new app gives the family the ability to make educated decisions quickly and accurately about the treatments prescribed to their children”.
More than 10,000 drugs are listed, pulled with dynamic real-time updates from the same government drug database used by doctors and hospitals around the world, the release noted, adding that experimental drugs and clinical trials are included in the app.
The app simplifies getting accurate information about issues such as consistency with drug names and price regional fluctuations that are common problems facing cancer patients.
“The app cross-references a drug. If you are looking for a specific drug all the names, interactions, prices, as well as medical references are listed so there is a true understanding about all aspects of the drug,” said Mr. Conti, a software developer, whose app took a year-and a-half to build.
He said in the release that the mobile app is a nod to the wishes of his late daughter Nitalia—founder of The Purple Society – a nonprofit founded in January 2011 due to the struggles the Conti family experienced during her battle with and devastating loss to brain cancer; and the support they received during that turbulent time in their lives.
She wanted resources such as The Purple Drug Guide App to be free for those in need of the information. The tool is something local families find invaluable.
“The app gave us the ability to discuss and make the correct decisions for our child’s treatment. Without it we would not have known about the interactions with food and other drugs. It allowed us to speak with knowledge to our medical team,” said a parent, who downloaded and used the app, in the release.
Simply download The Purple Drug Guide from the app store, make an account and immediately begin typing cancer drugs in the easy-to-use search bar. Or, save and email those drug profiles to a friend or doctor.
“A child is diagnosed with cancer every three-and-a-half minutes,” said Mr. Conti in the release. “If we can help take some of the stress out of the information overload parents face when trying to be their child’s advocate, all of the hard work is absolutely worth it. We call it a Soul Payment.”
For more information on The Purple Society and The Purple Drug Guide, visit werpurple.org.
