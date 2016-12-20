Scottsdale resident named program specialist for MASK

MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) has named Lee Richardson its new program specialist.
Ms. Richardson is a Scottsdale native who brings extensive education experience to her new role as program specialist. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and communications and a masters of education, and has served in a variety of roles within the education realm for the past 18 years including teaching, admissions, marketing, and school board president.
“We are thrilled to have Lee join our team as program specialist,” says MASK Founder and CEO Kimberly Cabral.
“Lee’s extensive experience in education and her passion and commitment to positively affect the well-being of children and families will be an asset to the many schools and families involved with the MASK E3 Institute.”
Ms. Richardson says she is passionate about educating families and fostering healthy relationships.
“I am thrilled to be joining MASK for so many reasons but at the core of my excitement is to share the mission of this great non-profit organization! MASK takes parenting in today’s challenging world to a whole new level by engaging, educating and empowering children, parents, schools, communities and businesses on topics that are threatening our children. Our community is exponentially better because of what MASK is doing today!”
Ms. Richardson has been married to her husband Ross for 19 years and is the mother of three children, ages 17, 15 and 13.
MASK is a nonprofit organization created in 2007 by a group of dedicated mothers who recognized the need to consistently educate families on rapidly changing issues. The MASK mission is to engage and educate parents, children and the community about the issues facing our youth and to empower children to make safe, healthy choices.
