Scottsdale tech company named among best workplaces in nation

vCORE Technology Partners has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2017 after achieving one of the nation’s highest scores for employee engagement among private companies.
vCORE was the only Scottsdale-based company to appear on the highly-competitive list, and one of just five companies in Arizona, according to Inc. Magazine.
Inc. Magazine’s second annual ranking, featured in its June 2017 issue, honors American companies that have created exceptional workplaces with vibrant culture, deep engagement and stellar benefits. Scores were determined through a unique, 30-question survey designed to gauge employee satisfaction.
Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. Magazine singled out just over 200 winning companies, including Scottsdale-based vCORE, a provider of information technology solutions and services across North America.
Founded in 2010, vCORE’s rapid growth and deep expertise have earned recognition from multiple industry publications, including an appearance among CRN’s Tech Elite 250 in 2017.
“Today’s workforce wants to be part of something bigger than themselves or even their industry,” vCORE Founder and CEO Steve Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “They want to work for a company that does its part to make the world better.”
Philanthropic efforts are a key pillar of vCORE’s corporate mission, and the company has pledged at least 1 percent of its profit, time and services to nonprofit organizations focused on improving the lives of those affected by hunger, homelessness, illness or other challenges.
“I admire the leaders of vCORE for their philanthropy and care toward others,” one employee wrote in the anonymous survey. “This company has been a second family to me.”
In addition to meaningful community service, vCORE employees said they appreciate the company’s “open and dynamic” culture, which empowers them to do whatever it takes to make customers happy.
“Top technology talent wants to work on projects that are truly transformative for the client and drive positive outcomes,” Mr. Leavitt said. “They have high expectations for themselves and want to work around others who do as well.”
The Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces list, built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace, is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.
The 2017 Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees’ survey responses, which were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace.
For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent — that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.
The results shed light on several distinct themes at vCORE:
- “Fun,” “rewarding” and “challenging” were the three words vCORE employees used most frequently to describe their workplace.
- vCORE employees overwhelmingly believe in the company’s future success and agree that co-workers consistently go the extra mile to achieve great results.
- vCORE scored 4 percent higher than the industry average for company culture, 11 percent higher for compensation and 6 percent higher for job flexibility and growth.
“By introducing an employee survey into this year’s Best Workplaces selection process, we’ve really raised the bar,” said Eric Schurenberg, president and editor-in-chief for Inc. Magazine.
“Companies that don’t score at the very top of their peer group don’t make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that’s not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves.”
