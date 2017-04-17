Scottsdale’s Even Stevens restaurant location to open, aims to benefit nonprofits

A new sandwich restaurant is opening 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at 7217 E. Fourth Ave. with hopes of bringing with it a unique twist on established recipes.
Even Stevens is a craft-casual restaurant serving sandwiches, salads, bites and a localized experience unique to every shop. The restaurant also aims to offer a different perspective on nostalgic recipes, adhering to an “anti-cookie cutter” brand, according to a press release.
Beyond serving customers, Even Stevens is a sandwich shop with a cause.For every sandwich sold, it donates a sandwich to a local nonprofit partner.
Allowing nonprofit partners to save cash on feeding community members in need and instead direct their resources towards life-changing programs, a release states.
The nonprofit partners with the new Scottsdale location will be St. Mary’s Food Bank, A New Leaf East Valley Men’s Shelter, Family Promise of Greater Phoenix and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Phoenix, a release states.
“We are so thankful to be a recipient of the Even Stevens program,” Jerry Brown, director of public relation at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, said in a release.
“Every donated dollar to the Food Bank will allow St. Mary’s to distribute enough food to provide seven meals to hungry families in Arizona. Thousands upon thousands of meals will be donated annually through these philanthropic efforts. Thank you to Even Stevens for their efforts and for being a Hunger Hero for Arizonans in need.”
The restaurant is also looking to expand further in the state with another location slated for Tucson opening in early May.
